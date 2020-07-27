Man charged over alleged robbery attempt

A young man is facing charges after allegedly trying to rob a Dunedin petrol station and leading police on several chases around the city .

A 21-year-old Oamaru man was arrested after being found by police on Craigleith St, Dunedin, at 1.30am on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the man was charged in relation to an attempted robbery at BP2Go on Princes St on July 22.

He allegedly entered the store about 9pm, armed with a weapon, and demanded cash.

But he was foiled when a staff member deployed a fog cannon, causing the man to retreat to his vehicle and flee from the scene.

No cash was taken and no one was harmed.

The man was also charged with a variety of driving offences after failing to stop for police, which included driving the wrong way on the one-way systems at Gowland St and Malcolm St.

He will appear in the Dunedin District Court today.