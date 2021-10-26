Man crashes car into pole after spilling coffee on lap

A man crashed his car into a pole after spilling his coffee while driving. Photo: Getty Images

Dunedin police were kept busy at the weekend with multiple crashes, stolen cars and youths smashing glass bottles on city streets.

At 1.30am on Sunday, university students noticed a car had rolled down a hill and crashed into another vehicle parked on Clyde St in North Dunedin, retaining a smashed front window.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said when police arrived, they noticed the vehicle had been damaged in a previous crash.

A few hours later a man, who had spilled coffee on his lap while driving, crashed into a power pole on Larnach Rd at 9.30am.

A negative breath test confirmed it was indeed only coffee the 39-year-old had been drinking.

Early on Monday morning, a Toyota Altezza, traveling west on King Edward St near Cargills Corner, crashed into a traffic light pole as the driver attempted to turn onto Hillside Rd.

By the time police arrived at 4.20am, the occupants had left the scene.

Upon speaking to the registered owner, police learned the car had been stolen.

Enquiries were ongoing with a possible youth suspect.

An hour later, a 20-year-old man was found sitting next to his car, which he had crashed into a ditch.

A roadside breath test showed a result of 597mcg.

On Monday evening, five youths were found breaking glass bottles on Chapel St, abusing a witness who had approached them.

Police located three of the youths on the corner of Chapel and Ayr St in Dunedin central.

Once they were identified, the youths were picked up by one of the groups’ mothers and taken home.