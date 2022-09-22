Man in custody after Green Island incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man allegedly involved in a disorder incident on the main street of Green Island has been charged.
Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports that a man was attempting to assault multiple members of the public in Main South Rd about 1.30pm yesterday.
The man allegedly jumped on a moving car and fell off, Const Turner said.
A 46-year-old man appeared in the Dunedin District court today charged with assault, threatening behaviour likely to cause violence, and intentional damage to a vehicle.
Police opposed bail and the man was remanded in custody by consent until early next month.