Man exposes himself to teen at bus stop

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are investigating after a man exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and urinated inside a Dunedin bus stop.
Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports that a man had exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and urinated inside a bus stop on Middleton Road about 5.20pm yesterday.
Police located a 45-year-old man who was waiting at the bus stop.
Inquiries were continuing into the incident, Sgt Lee said.