Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Man exposes himself to teen at bus stop

    By Oscar Francis
    Police are investigating after a man exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and urinated inside a Dunedin bus stop.

    Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports that a man had exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and urinated inside a bus stop on Middleton Road about 5.20pm yesterday.

    Police located a 45-year-old man who was waiting at the bus stop.

    Inquiries were continuing into the incident, Sgt Lee said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

