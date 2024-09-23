Man facing dangerous driving charge

A 19-year-old man will appear in court this week after avoiding a checkpoint in central Dunedin and allegedly driving dangerously while being pursued by police.

Sergeant Simon Reay said the incident happened early on Friday morning last week.

‘‘A 19-year-old male driving a Subaru attempted to avoid a police checkpoint near Queens Gardens, by turning the wrong way on to Queens Gardens by the Leviathan Hotel and fleeing at speed.’’

Sgt Reay said officers followed the vehicle but abandoned the pursuit near Barnes Dr, in Caversham, due to the manner of driving.

‘‘The vehicle and driver were located a short time later, near McNab St [in Kenmure].’’

The vehicle was impounded and the driver will appear in the Dunedin District Court on charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

