Man fails to avoid drink-drive checkpoint twice

A Dunedin driver made a double getaway bid to avoid a drink-drive checkpoint at a popular beachside spot – and failed twice.

Police set up the sting in Forbury Rd and just after midnight Saturday noticed a motorist speed away to avoid being breathalysed, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Officers tracked him to the Esplanade at St Clair and tried to pull the 42-year-old driver over.

When he fled, they set up road spikes, which punctured all four of the vehicle’s tyres.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man ditched the car in Fitzroy St but was still reluctant to give himself up.

He made a run for it but was caught by police, and later refused to undergo drink-driving procedures.

The man was charged with refusing to provide a blood specimen and failing to stop.

His vehicle was impounded for six months.