Man gets wish to sleep at station

    By Hamish MacLean
    The man kept returning to the station and caused damage before being arrested. Photo: ODT files
    A man with nowhere to sleep got his wish and was taken into police custody at the weekend.


    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 44-year-old came to the Dunedin Central Police Station wanting a place to sleep at 4am on Saturday but was refused.

    The man then went to the Octagon and abused members of the public and returned to the station, where he smashed the electronic touch pad at the doors.

    He left the station and ‘‘made some phone calls’’, claiming that he had been stabbed by someone, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The man then returned to the station and tried to smash some windows in the foyer with a metal bollard.

    This led to his arrest, and he appeared in court on Saturday morning, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     

