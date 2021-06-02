Man hospitalised after alleged attack

Emergency services attend an incident in High St on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked by three people in Dunedin yesterday, police say.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of three people assaulting a 28-year-old man in High St, about 12.45pm.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said three people were allegedly behind the assault.

He said two of the alleged attackers were known to the victim, a man and a woman, but a second man was not.