Wednesday, 2 June 2021

10.40 am

Man hospitalised after alleged attack

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Emergency services attend an incident in High St on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked by three people in Dunedin yesterday, police say.

    A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of three people assaulting a 28-year-old man in High St, about 12.45pm.

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said three people were allegedly behind the assault.

    He said two of the alleged attackers were known to the victim, a man and a woman, but a second man was not.

     

    Dunedin