Man hospitalised after alleged attack

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of three people assaulting a 28-year-old man in High St, about 12.45pm.
St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said three people were allegedly behind the assault.
He said two of the alleged attackers were known to the victim, a man and a woman, but a second man was not.