Man hospitalised after Stafford St assault

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after being assaulted by unknown assailants in Dunedin, police say.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said a 26-year-old man was "badly assaulted" by persons unknown in Stafford St, City Rise about 11pm yesterday.

The man was taken to hospital with lacerations to his face and head.

Investigations were ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, Const Turner said.

