Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Man sought after Dunedin police pursuit

    By John Gibb
    Rory Smyth. Photo: Supplied
    Police are looking for Rory Smyth after a high speed driving incident in central Dunedin last week.

    Smyth (32), who has links with the Dunedin and Waikouaiti area, is subject to parole conditions after being released from prison last year.

    A police pursuit resulted when Smyth allegedly drove his dark-coloured Audi A4 sedan through the central city, including reaching high speeds in a 30kmh area of George St about 11am last Thursday, before police abandoned the pursuit.

    An unsuccessful attempt was later made to stop his vehicle at Evansdale, north of the city, but Smyth allegedly evaded spikes which had been deployed and his vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle before driving off, police said.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a warrant to arrest had been issued for breach of parole conditions and police also wished to speak to him over the driving matters.

    He should not be approached, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Smyth was earlier sought by police in Auckland in late 2012 after the armed robbery of an Auckland nightclub.

