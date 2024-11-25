Man threw bottle at window rather than pour it out - police

When police asked a Dunedin man to pour out his bottle of beer, he responded by allegedly throwing it through a second storey window.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were speaking to a man in Great King St at 11.30pm on Saturday and asked him to empty out the bottle of beer he was holding.

Instead of emptying the bottle, the 26-year-old instead decided to throw the bottle through a second storey window, smashing it.

As a result, he was arrested.

When he was searched, officers found marijuana and LSD on him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was charged with intentional damage and possession of cannabis and LSD.

The man was due to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

