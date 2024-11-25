Man tries to flee down dead end street - police

A Dunedin man allegedly fleeing police backed himself into a corner when he turned down a dead end road mid-pursuit.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police attempted to stop a vehicle travelling down North Rd, North East Valley at 3pm on Friday, however the vehicle fled.

The 36-year-old sped from police, but then turned down a dead end street with no exit.

Officers blocked the only exit and and told him he was under arrest, and the man tried to run away on foot.

He was caught and a warrantless search was conducted on his vehicle and a ziplock bag containing meth was found.

The man was arrested and appeared in Dunedin District Court on Saturday.

He was remanded into custody and would appear in court again at a later date.

