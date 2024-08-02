McDonald's mayhem: Vandalism with a side of threats

North Dunedin McDonald's. Photo: Google Maps

A man was caught with a hammer and a bat after attacking signs and threatening customers at a Dunedin McDonald's.

Police were called to McDonald's in Cumberland St, North Dunedin at 6.45pm yesterday after a man started punching signs and threatening the public.

The man was at the back of the McDonald's building attacking the store's signs, yelling and threatening members of the public, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

When police found the man he had a hammer, bat, knife and "car conversion tools".

He was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, possession of offensive weapons, and possession of instruments for conversion.

The man will appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz