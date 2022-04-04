Monday, 4 April 2022

Updated 10.42 am

Meth found on supermarket assailant, police say

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a Dunedin supermarket worker while in possession of class-A drugs.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called after a 52-year-old man was confronted by New World Centre City staff for stealing products about 5.30pm on Friday.

    The man assaulted a woman who worked for the supermarket as he left the scene, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The offender was arrested on George St and methamphetamine was allegedly found when he was searched.

    Products were returned to the store and bail was opposed by police.

    The man appeared in court on Sunday, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter