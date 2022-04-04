Meth found on supermarket assailant, police say

Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a Dunedin supermarket worker while in possession of class-A drugs.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called after a 52-year-old man was confronted by New World Centre City staff for stealing products about 5.30pm on Friday.

The man assaulted a woman who worked for the supermarket as he left the scene, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The offender was arrested on George St and methamphetamine was allegedly found when he was searched.

Products were returned to the store and bail was opposed by police.

The man appeared in court on Sunday, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz