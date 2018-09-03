Motorcycles stolen from Dunedin property

Yet more motorcycles have been reported burgled from a property near Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, said a Honda CRF250 and CRF150, worth $2500 each, were taken from a locked woolshed in a Saddle Hill Rd property late last month.

Two Scott mountain bikes, worth a combined $2000, were also taken from the woolshed, Snr Sgt Thomson said.

This year, reports of motorcycles taken from properties around Otago have regularly rolled in to Southern police.

Frequently burgled were motocross and dual-sport bikes.

Also reported to police since Friday:

A window (not stain-glass) smashed at a building on the grounds of St. Paul's Cathedral, Stuart St, Dunedin.

An unsuccessful attempt to break into to Cafe 55, Clyde St, Balclutha, overnight Friday/Saturday.