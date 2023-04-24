Mum and son arrested for allegedly assaulting bar staff

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A mother and son have been arrested and trespassed from a Dunedin bar following a series of abusive tirades on Sunday morning.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 24-year-old man was refused service at a bar in the Octagon and staff eventually asked him to leave about 2.30am.
"He and his family disagreed with the decision."
Snr Sgt Bond said a police unit was driving past at the time and stopped to speak to the family.
"All parties were spoken to and the 24-year-old and his family were advised to go home."
However, the man’s mother (54) kept walking back into the bar to complain.
"The 24-year-old didn’t leave the area, and approximately 30 minutes later, he ran back towards the bar, diving over the fence and tackling a bar staff member to the ground.
"He was arrested for assault."
Snr Sgt Bond said the man’s mother (54) was unhappy about her son being arrested and slapped a bar staff member with an open hand.
She then verbally abused police during her arrest.
Both were arrested and trespassed from the bar, he said.