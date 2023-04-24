Mum and son arrested for allegedly assaulting bar staff

A mother and son have been arrested and trespassed from a Dunedin bar following a series of abusive tirades on Sunday morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 24-year-old man was refused service at a bar in the Octagon and staff eventually asked him to leave about 2.30am.

"He and his family disagreed with the decision."

Snr Sgt Bond said a police unit was driving past at the time and stopped to speak to the family.

"All parties were spoken to and the 24-year-old and his family were advised to go home."

However, the man’s mother (54) kept walking back into the bar to complain.

"The 24-year-old didn’t leave the area, and approximately 30 minutes later, he ran back towards the bar, diving over the fence and tackling a bar staff member to the ground.

"He was arrested for assault."

Snr Sgt Bond said the man’s mother (54) was unhappy about her son being arrested and slapped a bar staff member with an open hand.

She then verbally abused police during her arrest.

Both were arrested and trespassed from the bar, he said.

