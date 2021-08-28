Saturday, 28 August 2021

No injuries in two-car crash in Andersons Bay Rd

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A vehicle hits a traffic light on the corner of Andersons Bay Rd and Kensington Ave after a 2 vehicle crash about 10am on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A vehicle hit a traffic light on the corner of Andersons Bay Rd and Kensington Ave after a two-vehicle crash about 10am on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    No-one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Andersons Bay Rd and Kensington Ave today.

    The incident happened about 10am and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into a traffic light pole.

    Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing. 

    Meanwhile Dunedin Police officers provided education to people who were parked in John Wilson Ocean Dr on Saturday, in breach of Covid Alert Level 4 restrictions.

    Those warned were among many who were seen driving and parking on the St Kilda and St Clair beachfronts at the weekend, despite the lockdown rules. 

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter