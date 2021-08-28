No injuries in two-car crash in Andersons Bay Rd

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The incident happened about 10am and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into a traffic light pole.
Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.
Meanwhile Dunedin Police officers provided education to people who were parked in John Wilson Ocean Dr on Saturday, in breach of Covid Alert Level 4 restrictions.
Those warned were among many who were seen driving and parking on the St Kilda and St Clair beachfronts at the weekend, despite the lockdown rules.