No injuries in two-car crash in Andersons Bay Rd

A vehicle hit a traffic light on the corner of Andersons Bay Rd and Kensington Ave after a two-vehicle crash about 10am on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

No-one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Andersons Bay Rd and Kensington Ave today.

The incident happened about 10am and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into a traffic light pole.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.

Meanwhile Dunedin Police officers provided education to people who were parked in John Wilson Ocean Dr on Saturday, in breach of Covid Alert Level 4 restrictions.

Those warned were among many who were seen driving and parking on the St Kilda and St Clair beachfronts at the weekend, despite the lockdown rules.