Not so happy meal for alleged drink driver caught at drive through

Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga said police were called at 11.50pm yesterday by McDonalds staff in Andersons Bay.
Staff were concerned about a drunk man in the drive-through.
Police pulled over the 56-year-old man, who had been drinking in Dunedin's city centre with his brother, as he left the fast food restaurant.
He recorded a breath alcohol level of 770mcg, more than three times the limit.
''The male stated he needed a burger to sober up before the drive back to his house.''
He will appear in court in the new year, Sgt Kupenga said.