Wednesday, 30 December 2020

10.00 am

Not so happy meal for alleged drink driver caught at drive through

    By Daisy Hudson
    Photo: Getty Images/File
    A hungry Dunedin driver who decided he needed a burger to sober up before driving home ended up with a not so happy meal.

    Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga said police were called at 11.50pm yesterday by McDonalds staff in Andersons Bay.

    Staff were concerned about a drunk man in the drive-through.

    Police pulled over the 56-year-old man, who had been drinking in Dunedin's city centre with his brother, as he left the fast food restaurant.

    He recorded a breath alcohol level of 770mcg, more than three times the limit.

    ''The male stated he needed a burger to sober up before the drive back to his house.''

    He will appear in court in the new year, Sgt Kupenga said.

