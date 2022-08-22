Number of weekend drink-drivers disappointing: police

Photo: ODT files

Dunedin police are disappointed to have dealt with several intoxicated drivers at the weekend, including a man they say sped through a residential street while nearly four times over the legal limit.Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a 24-year-old speeding in Malvern St about 1.25pm on Saturday.

The man was driving 78kmh in a 50kmh zone and had a breath alcohol level of 969 micrograms per litre of breath, which made him ‘‘difficult to deal with’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

The man was arrested and would appear in court.

Another 24-year-old man was stopped in Ipswitch St about 12.10am on Saturday, and recorded a breath alcohol level of 822mcg. His licence was suspended and he would appear in court.

At 3am on Saturday, a car was observed driving without lights in Moray Place.

The 20-year-old woman driver recorded a breath alcohol limit of 728mcg, police said. Her licence was suspended and she would appear in court.

On Sunday about 2.15pm, a checkpoint in Balmacewen Rd picked up a 29-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg. He told officers that he stopped drinking 14 hours ago, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At least two other drivers were identified by police as getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

While patrolling Hillside Rd, officers came across a swerving driver about 1.30am on Monday. The 31-year-old man recorded a breath alcohol reading of 774mcg and was arrested and bailed.

It was disappointing to catch multiple people each and every weekend for drink-driving, Snr Sgt Bond said, and he encouraged people to get a sober driver, a taxi or bus home.

‘‘If you’re going to drink don’t drive. We will continue to breath test anytime, anywhere."

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz