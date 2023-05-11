Offender jailed for two sex attacks

Curtis Everett was jailed for nearly six years after pleading guilty to two sex attacks. PHOTO: ROB KIDD

After violating a second woman in three years, Curtis Marc Everett messaged her claiming: "I’m not one to rape girls".

The 25-year-old contradicted that at the Dunedin District Court when he pleaded guilty to two sex attacks on sleeping victims.

Yesterday, he was jailed by Judge David Robinson for five years and eight months.

Everett first came to police attention in 2019 after a woman complained he had violated her after she had taken sleeping pills.

She described waking up as the crime was being committed and finding her underwear had been removed.

When she objected, Everett feigned confusion, saying: "what just happened?"

Police decided there was not enough evidence to lay charges, but they changed their stance when another victim came forward last year.

On March 23 that year, Everett was at the victim’s home where they had socialised for several hours, court documents said.

The woman went to bed at 11pm.

More than two hours later the woman awoke to someone behind her.

Everett violated the victim, grabbing her around the waist using "considerable force", the judge said.

She told him to stop several times and yelled in pain as the sexual assault continued.

Starting to feel sick, the woman urged him to "please stop" but instead he gripped her around the collar bone.

"The victim began to panic and describes freezing and zoning out to what was occurring," a summary of facts said.

Once Everett had finished, she immediately called out for help.

The following day, the defendant sent her a series of messages on Snapchat, one of which said: "Next time I do something like that stop me an not let me continue cause I’m not one to rape girls" (sic).

Later, in an interview with Probation, Everett claimed he had simply "got the wrong end of the stick".

With regard to his first victim, he expressed resentment that her disclosures had landed him in prison.

Judge Robinson dismissed his recent claims of remorse as "window-dressing".

Statements written by both victims were read in court.

"I couldn’t believe what had happened. In a way I didn’t want to believe it," the first woman said.

"It’s messed up my entire life."

She said she was now attending counselling up to twice weekly to deal with the trauma.

The second wrote that she now struggled to sleep and refused to speak about her ordeal.

"I’ve basically pushed everyone away," she said.

A report put Everett at low risk of reoffending but the judge was sceptical, especially given the second attack came after police involvement.

"It seems you do not understand the impact of your behaviour," he said.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz