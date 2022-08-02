Overtaking police car leads to test, charge

PHOTO: ODT FILES

An alleged drink-driver who overtook a police car in Dunedin now faces a court date.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were patrolling in Middleton Rd about 11.15am on Sunday.

A car overtook the police car on a slight rise, which the officers considered an unsafe move.

They pulled over the car and breath-tested the 26-year-old driver, who returned a breath alcohol reading of 600mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The limit for drivers aged 20 and over is 250mcg.

The man had his licence suspended for 28 days and was summonsed to appear in court.

Other drivers returning excess alcohol readings were caught at the weekend.

One 18-year-old man was found with four passengers in his car at a police checkpoint outside Toitu Otago Settlers Museum about 9am on Sunday.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 480mcg and claimed to have slept for two hours, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man told officers he volunteered to drive because he was the only one of the group who had had any sleep.

A 19-year-old woman stopped at the same checkpoint claimed she was running late to work and recorded a breath alcohol level of 925mcg.

She elected an evidential blood test and has had her licence suspended.

There is a zero-alcohol limit for drivers under 20 years of age.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz