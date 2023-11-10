Pair bungle burglary in second botch-up on same day

Two bumbling burglars botched their break in after being startled to find a security guard watching them.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police received a call from a security company at 11.59pm yesterday about two men who were attempting to break into a dairy in Middleton Rd.

The two men were attempting to smash the shop window using a concrete block, however were startled when they spotted the security guard and fled towards Dovecoat Ave on foot.

When police arrived, units conducted area searches and deployed the dog squad, however the men were not located.

The shop did not receive any damage, Sgt Lee said.

Inquiries are ongoing.

It was the second botched burglary yesterday where people attempted and failed to use a hard object to smash a shop window.

Police were earlier called to Super Liquor in Main South Rd, Green Island at 3.35am after reports of an attempted break in.

Two teenagers allegedly attempted to enter the store using a rock.

However, when they tried to smash the window they failed to break it and instead set off the fog cannons.

