Pair caught setting fire to tussock near Lawyers Head

Police say a pair of miscreant youths were caught after setting fire to tussock in Dunedin as part of an early morning escapade at the seaside.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to John Wilson Ocean Dr near Lawyers Head about 12.45am Sunday.

A couple of youths were seen setting fire to tussock by members of the public.

The youths ran off but were located and taken home, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A crew from St Kilda Station attended the blaze and spent about 45 minutes at the scene, but no serious damage was reported.

