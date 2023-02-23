Pair charged after meth found in lolly jar

Methamphetamine in a lolly jar was discovered after officers pulled over a vehicle that nearly hit them head-on, Dunedin police say.



Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers in a patrol car stopped the vehicle in Turnbull St, Brockville, about 6.30pm yesterday.

A 31-year-old man driving the car was arrested for having a large hunting knife, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A woman passenger, aged 29, was arrested in relation to the theft of a trailer worth $12,000.

A search revealed 2.47 grams of meth - a commercial amount - in a lolly jar which the woman had with her.

The pair were charged in relation to possession of methamphetamine for supply and taking the trailer, Sgt Bond said.

They would appear in court today.

