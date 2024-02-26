Pair charged with burglary

Two men are facing burglary charges after their efforts were thwarted by police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to a property in Harrow St at 11.30am on Sunday.

A 57-year-old man had been spotted entering the property, walking around and going into a shed.

The police dog team was dispatched and tracked the man to a nearby carpark garden area where he was found ‘‘hiding in the bushes’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested for burglary and would appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning.

On Friday at 11pm, police were called to reports of an intruder at an address in Kenmure Rd.

A 52-year-old man was seen by neighbours on the property.

He was found in possession of crowbars which he was going to use to break into the place, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested for burglary and possession of tools to commit a crime and was to appear in court on Saturday.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz