Pair charged with murder of Anaru Moana

Anaru Moana. Photo: Supplied

Two men have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who has been missing since late last year.

Anaru Te Waru William Moana was last seen by his niece in Waimate on the morning of December 20.

The 37-year-old was reported missing three days later after he failed to attend his mother’s funeral and police repeatedly stated their belief that he had been killed.

A 40-year-old man appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon charged with murder.

The defendant also faces allegations of kidnap and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - alongside four others - against a different person from October last year in Oamaru.

Judge Dominic Flatley granted interim name suppression for the defendant and he was remanded in custody to appear before the High Court in Timaru next month.

He will appear in the Oamaru District Court next week on other charges.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow charged with Mr Moana’s murder, along with counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Last week the National Dive Squad was called in to assist with the search for Mr Moana.

The search area, known as the Waihao Box, near Morven, was close to where a silver Subaru was found burned out beside State Highway 1 two days after the man’s disappearance.

In September, police appealed for members of the public to come forward if they had seen the vehicle in the vicinity of Duntroon or Blacks Point in December.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme says that while police had not yet located Mr Moana’s body, it was pleasing to have made the arrests.

“We hope that having two people charged with Anaru’s death will give some comfort to the whānau, however we know how important locating their loved one is, so this will remain a priority focus for the team,” he said.

