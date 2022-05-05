Pair deny violent robbery of Mosgiel dairy

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Two men have now denied the violent armed robbery of a Mosgiel dairy and look set to go to jury trial.

Dunedin scaffolder Alistair McFarlane (31) this morning pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He made a brief appearance in the Dunedin District Court by video link and no bail application was made by his counsel, Sarah Saunderson-Warner.

McFarlane is accused of using a claw hammer during the incident which saw the pair allegedly make off with cigarettes from the Mini Mart on March 3 this year.

The shopkeeper was seriously injured.

Corey James Young, of Invercargill, previously pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and dangerous driving.

The 31-year-old was declined bail last month.

The owner of the dairy previously told the Otago Daily Times he was struck over the head then locked himself in a back room before calling police.

Emergency services arrived minutes later and the man was taken to hospital where he spent five nights after having surgery on his skull.

Young will appear in court again this month, while McFarlane will come back before a judge in July.

