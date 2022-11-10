Parole denied after fight in prison

Otago Correctional Facility, near Milton. Photo: ODT Files

A man who repeatedly stomped on his victim in a Wanaka shop has been declined parole after fighting while in prison.

Ahu Stanley Taylor (46) was jailed for 10 years and eight months after being found guilty of attempted murder following an incident in Night ’n Day in May 2015.

He and Leon Rowles launched a relentless attack on Kahu Vincent, knocking him to the floor and stomping on him for more than 90 seconds, continuing even as he lay motionless.

Taylor delivered 23 single-footed stomps to the victim’s head and three times used a bench as leverage so he could use both feet.

In total, about 81 blows were inflicted.

Mr Vincent was in an induced coma for 12 days with significant swelling and bleeding to the brain, which was followed by three weeks in Dunedin Hospital’s critical care unit.

At Taylor’s previous parole hearing there was a dispute between psychologists regarding the level of risk he presented.

He responded, almost immediately after, by resorting to violence.

"Mr Taylor got himself involved in a confrontation with another prisoner during the course of which a number of blows were exchanged," panel convener Judge Charles Blackie said.

"This is of concern to the board, bearing in mind the nature of Mr Taylor’s index offending and his apparent propensity to resort to violence where frustrated, upset, or considering himself to be under any form of undue pressure."

The court heard since the incident, the prisoner had resumed one-on-one psychological treatment and there was "comprehensive wraparound support" available on release.

Judge Blackie said Taylor now needed further opportunity to demonstrate he had learned from his lengthy psychological treatment.

"It is the board’s recommendation that he be given the opportunity in a less structured environment to demonstrate that he is able to respond appropriately to different pressures," he said.

Judge Blackie urged staff to consider transferring Taylor to the self-care units at the Otago Corrections Facility, as well as giving him opportunities for guided release.

"The board regards it is important that Mr Taylor be tested in a variety of situations to demonstrate as and when there are occurrences which may well frustrate or even anger him, that he has the tools and the skills learned from his treatment to date, and his relapse prevention and safety plans to adequately deal with those situations," he said.

He will see the Parole Board again in April. His sentence expires in January 2026.

Rowles was jailed for seven years and one month and was granted parole in December 2018.

