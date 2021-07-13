Parties 'well managed', police report handful of incidents

The first night of re-orientation week in Dunedin had ups and downs with only a handful incidents reported to police.

Police youth services supervisor Tony Ritchie, of Dunedin, said two females were located on the road on Great King Street about midnight.

The pair had been riding an E-Scooter and fell, one with a suspected broken ankle as a result.

One student was arrested last night and subsequently warned.

An 18-year-old male driver was summoned to court after a sustained loss of traction and failure to stop for police at the corner of Clyde and Dundas Street last night.

Parties identified in the area had registered with Good One, an initiative to make parties safer.

The parties were "well managed" with the music being turned off at midnight and crowds dispersing without incident, he said.

Elsewhere, a man was disturbed attempting to enter a residential address in Abbotsford yesterday morning.

He was chased by occupants to a nearby vehicle.

Police were following lines of enquiry into the issue.