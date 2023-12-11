Monday, 11 December 2023

Pensioners' driveway dispute ends in alleged assault

    By Laine Priestley
    A driveway dispute between two elderly Dunedin neighbours reached boiling point when one entered the other's home and beat him with a bat.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to an address in Saddleview Pl in Fairfield at 10.20am yesterday after a man was assaulted in his own home.

    The 82-year-old man was at home when his neighbour, a 74-year-old man entered his home and attacked him using a bat.

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said staff responded with one ambulance and treated one patient on the scene, who was then transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition. 

    The assault was due to an ongoing dispute between the two men over their shared driveway, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The 74-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and will appear in court this morning.

    The investigation was ongoing.

