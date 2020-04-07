Police abandon pursuit in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police were forced to abandon a pursuit in Dunedin early today due to the dangerous way the chased vehicle was being driven.
A police spokeswoman said the suspected stolen vehicle failed to stop for officers on Macandrew Rd about 1.40am.
Police pursued the vehicle to South Rd but abandoned the chase about 1.50am because of the manner of driving.
Area searches were made but the vehicle was not found, she said.