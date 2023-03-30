Police accuse man of $4300 shoplifting spree

A recidivist shoplifter who allegedly stole more than $4300 worth of goods from city retailers in his latest spree has been arrested, Dunedin police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers spoke to a 27-year-old man at 4am today, who was wanted for several thefts from various retailers.

Items taken included clothing and alcohol with a value of more than $4300, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He has been charged with six counts of theft - along with three counts of burglary for allegedly stealing from places where he had been trespassed.

The man was known to police for similar past offending and bail would be opposed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The arrest comes after a spate of recent arrests for shoplifting in Dunedin.

In the last week alone, four arrests have been made with the total value of goods stolen exceeding $30,000.

