Police allege man pulled knife on Mosgiel boy

Police are seeking man who allegedly pulled a knife on a boy riding his bike in Mosgiel earlier this week.

Sergeant Boyd Smart, of Mosgiel, said the 10-year-old boy was riding his new bike along Murray St, Mosgiel, about 3.50pm on Tuesday when a man he rode past allegedly pulled a knife on him.

The man allegedly demanded the bike as the child rode past him before chasing him a short distance down Murray St, he said.

''The boy was able to evade the male by biking down the alleyway linking Murray St and Stirling Crescent where he rode to a friend's address.''

The alleged offender was described as a Maori or Polynesian man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark pants and dark sneakers. He had a tattoo on his left hand and the pocket knife had a gold handle with a silver blade.