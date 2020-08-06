Thursday, 6 August 2020

3.30 pm

Police allege man pulled knife on Mosgiel boy

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police are seeking man who allegedly pulled a knife on a boy riding his bike in Mosgiel earlier this week.

    Sergeant Boyd Smart, of Mosgiel, said the 10-year-old boy was riding his new bike along Murray St, Mosgiel, about 3.50pm on Tuesday when a man he rode past allegedly pulled a knife on him.

    The man allegedly demanded the bike as the child rode past him before chasing him a short distance down Murray St, he said.

    ''The boy was able to evade the male by biking down the alleyway linking Murray St and Stirling Crescent where he rode to a friend's address.''

    The alleged offender was described as a Maori or Polynesian man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair.

    He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark pants and dark sneakers. He had a tattoo on his left hand and the pocket knife had a gold handle with a silver blade.

    • Police 105 or Crimestoppers  0800 555-111

