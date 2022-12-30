Friday, 30 December 2022

Police arrest man for lighting fire in bus hub toilets

    By Hamish MacLean
    Police were called to a smoking toilet block at the Dunedin bus hub early yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the smoking cubicle at the bus hub by a street cleaner about 4am yesterday.

    When police opened the cubicle to extinguish the fire, officers found a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a small pile of items burning next to him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    "Police extinguished the fire and arrested the male."

    A formal warning was issued and the man was referred to probations for breach of his release conditions, he said.

     

