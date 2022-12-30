Police arrest man for lighting fire in bus hub toilets

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police were called to a smoking toilet block at the Dunedin bus hub early yesterday.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the smoking cubicle at the bus hub by a street cleaner about 4am yesterday.
When police opened the cubicle to extinguish the fire, officers found a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a small pile of items burning next to him, Snr Sgt Bond said.
"Police extinguished the fire and arrested the male."
A formal warning was issued and the man was referred to probations for breach of his release conditions, he said.