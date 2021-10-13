Wednesday, 13 October 2021

2.40 pm

Police confirm identity of alleged murder victim

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police have formally identified an alleged murder victim whose body was found at a Dunedin property last week.

    The woman’s body was located by police at a property in the suburb of Glenleith on Friday.

    A 43-year-old woman was charged with murder later that day.

    She appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Saturday, where both she and the victim were granted name suppression.

    The woman was remanded in custody until her next appearance on October 26.

    Police today confirmed formal identification for the victim had been completed.

    The investigation into the incident was ongoing. 

     

