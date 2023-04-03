Police discover meth, gun in stolen car

Police found 27 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm after stopping a driver in a stolen vehicle in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a 25-year-old female driving a stolen vehicle in Hillary St Pine Hill about 2.30pm on Friday.

Officers found 27 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm in the vehicle, which the 31-year-old male passenger took ownership of, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The male passenger was arrested and charged in relation to the possession of methamphetamine and the firearm, and was remanded in custody, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The female driver was charged with burglary for the stolen vehicle and will also face charges related to her warrant to arrest, Snr Sgt Bond said.

titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz