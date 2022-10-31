Police investigate assault on teen at Mosgiel service station

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police say they are following positive lines of inquiry after a 17-year-old was assaulted at a Mosgiel service station.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident happened at a Mobil station about 7pm yesterday.
A video posted on social media, apparently by the victim and filmed from inside his car on the forecourt, shows him being punched in the face by a middle-aged man several times.
The 17-year-old is understood to have escaped serious injury.