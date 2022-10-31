Police investigate assault on teen at Mosgiel service station

Police say they are following positive lines of inquiry after a 17-year-old was assaulted at a Mosgiel service station.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident happened at a Mobil station about 7pm yesterday.

A video posted on social media, apparently by the victim and filmed from inside his car on the forecourt, shows him being punched in the face by a middle-aged man several times.

The 17-year-old is understood to have escaped serious injury.

