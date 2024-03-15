Police nab wanted man at drink driving checkpoint

The search for a 47-year-old man, wanted by Dunedin Police for two alleged assaults early yesterday, ended last night when he was stopped at a drink driving checkpoint.

Sergeant Matt Lee said the man was on a zero-alcohol licence which meant he could not have any alcohol on his breath if he was driving.

He was stopped at a checkpoint in King Edward St, at 10.15pm, where he recorded a breath alcohol level of 230mcg.

"The male was also wanted in relation to an incident that had occurred earlier in the day.

"He was wanted on two assault charges."

Sgt Lee said the man was arrested and held in custody to appear in the Dunedin District Court on charges relating to two assaults and driving on a zero-alcohol licence with a breath alcohol level of 230mcg.