Police release CCTV image of petrol station robbery

CCTV released by police of a man sought in relation to the attempted robbery.

Police have released CCTV footage from the armed robbery of a petrol station on Princes St last month.

Police are wanting to speak to the man pictured in relation to the robbery of the BP petrol station.

On November 19 at 6.15pm, a man armed with a weapon entered the BP in Princes St and demanded staff hand over money.

The man then left the petrol station without taking any cash and was seen getting into a vehicle heading north in Lees St.

A reporter who attended the scene said police dogs and armed police were seen around the petrol station.

On his way from the scene, the man also assaulted a passerby who was walking down the street nearby.

Inquiries into the two incidents are ongoing.

Police believe the man pictured will be able to help with their inquiries.

If you know or are this man, or have any information which may assist in our investigation or locating him please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 231120/7279

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz