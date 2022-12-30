Police spot knuckle dusters in man's car

A routine traffic stop turned into a drugs charge after a Dunedin police officer spied a pair of knuckle dusters in a car in Corstorphine yesterday, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 37-year-old male was stopped on Middleton Rd about 11.30am.

After the knuckle dusters were seen in the driver's foot well, police conducted a "warrantless search".

During the search a small amount of methamphetamine, a meth pipe and a single shotgun shell were found, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver was arrested and the items seized, he said.