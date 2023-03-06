Public take keys from Octagon drink-driver

Members of the public took the keys out of a 21-year-old driver’s ignition after witnessing her tyre burst in the Octagon, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers received calls from the public about a vehicle driving erratically in St Andrews St about 11.50pm Saturday.

Police said witnesses saw the driver go up a curb, causing one of her tyres to burst and front bumper to fall off.

The driver failed to stop and assess the damage, and continued through to the Octagon.

Snr Sgt Bond said members of the public followed the driver and managed to take the keys out of the car's ignition.

Police were then called and upon their arrival the woman admitted to having "six or seven drinks".

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 942mcg, more than three times the legal limit of 250mcg.

She was charged with drink driving and careless driving and will appear in court on Tuesday.

titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz