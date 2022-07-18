Monday, 18 July 2022

Raft of charges after traffic lights damaged

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A police dog was used to track the driver of a ute accused of taking out a set of traffic lights in Dunedin while almost twice the legal drink-driving limit.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called following reports of a man in a Toyota Hilux driving dangerously and almost hitting multiple vehicles between 2.55am and 5am yesterday.

    The car completely took out a set of traffic lights, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Police found the ute outside a property in Kaikorai Valley Rd with no one in it.

    A police dog team tracked and located the 39-year-old driver, who was walking back towards the driveway of the house.

    He was arrested and processed for drink-driving, recording a breath alcohol level of 492mcg.

    The man would appear in court today charged with breaching a safety order, dangerous driving, drink-driving, threatening a person, as well as resisting and assaulting police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter