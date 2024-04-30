Raft of new charges for high-profile Dunedin man

Possessing animal cruelty videos and bestiality videos and images are included in 17 new allegations against a high-profile Dunedin man already facing drugs and weapons charges.

The man, aged 67, and who has interim name suppression, was earlier remanded in custody and told Judge Jim Large ‘‘no bail application today’’, during his appearance in the Dunedin District Court via audio-visual link.

To earlier allegations of possessing a sawn-off shotgun, a .22 calibre rifle, three Tasers, failing to provide a PIN number to his phone, possessing cannabis for supply and having an array of ammunition: 187 bullets of assorted calibres, 264 shotgun shells, 21 9mm bullets and 335 .22 bullets, he pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury.

The new allegations comprise three of possessing objectionable material - a video of a live dog getting its legs cut off with a machete, 398 images of adults engaging in sexual activity with animals, and a video of the Christchurch mosque shootings; eight methamphetamine charges, two GBL (fantasy) charges and four cannabis charges.

No plea was entered to those charges and the man is next to appear on May 23.