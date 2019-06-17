Monday, 17 June 2019

Reports of firearm prompt police callout

    By John Gibb
    Reports of a man possibly in possession of a firearm prompted a police callout in Dunedin this evening.

    Several police cars were sent to the Blackhead area after an initial unconfirmed report that "a young man may have been in possession of a firearm".

    Police cars were seen parked in several places near Green Island, including on Blackhead Rd, and at the intersection of that road and Green Island Bush Rd.

    A spokesman said police were called to a property at 6.15pm, and a man was later helping police with their inquiries.

    Inquiries were continuing and no firearm had been located.

