Reports of firearm prompt police callout

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Reports of a man possibly in possession of a firearm prompted a police callout in Dunedin this evening.
Several police cars were sent to the Blackhead area after an initial unconfirmed report that "a young man may have been in possession of a firearm".
Police cars were seen parked in several places near Green Island, including on Blackhead Rd, and at the intersection of that road and Green Island Bush Rd.
A spokesman said police were called to a property at 6.15pm, and a man was later helping police with their inquiries.
Inquiries were continuing and no firearm had been located.