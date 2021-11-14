Police at the Hillside Rd TAB after a robbery Sunday afternoon. Photo: Hamish MacLean

Police are attending South Dunedin's second robbery of the day after a TAB was struck this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the robbery, which appeared to involve one person, at the TAB on Hillside Rd about 4.40pm.

Cash was taken from the premises, a police spokeswoman said.

An eyewitness to the police arriving said he had seen a police car pull up and three police enter the building.

At 5pm, an ODT reporter saw police allowing three people, who were presumed to be punters, out of the TAB.

One man, who had been inside during the incident, said he had slept through the entire ordeal, but understood that there had been a robbery.

Police put up tape at the scene of the second robbery in South Dunedin today. Photo: Hamish MacLean

Two marked and two unmarked police cars were in attendance at the scene, and police were canvassing the area, asking businesses nearby whether they had CCTV footage available.

A shop owner nearby said he had seen two men, one older and one younger, loitering near the scene prior to the robbery.

Investigations were ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.

It comes after the St Kilda Tavern was robbed by two armed, heavily disguised offenders just before 11.30 this morning.

A police spokeswoman said despite two offenders entering the St Kilda Tavern and only one entering the TAB, police remained open minded in regards to the two offences being related.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



