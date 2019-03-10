Six60 concert marred by serious assault

Six60 played to nearly 20,000 people at Forsyth Bartr Stadium last night. Photo: Craig Baxter

Police are investigating after a serious assault at Dunedin's Six60 concert last night.

A police spokeswoman said a man was assaulted at Forsyth Barr Stadium about 8:30pm near an alcohol queue.

He was seriously injured and remained in hospital.

A 29-year-old male has been charged with wounding with intent and will appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Enquiries were continuing and police wanted to speak to anyone who saw the assault, or had cell-phone footage of it.

Anyone with information should contact Constable Darrin Healy on (03) 471 4800, quoting reference number 190310/3428.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.