Skateboard used in attack on central city store manager

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are trying to find a person who attacked a convenience store manager with a skateboard in central Dunedin at the weekend.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a manager at Night 'n Day Octagon was assaulted by an unknown male about 2.15am on Saturday.
The victim was hit with a skateboard four or five times.
Police had obtained CCTV footage and were working to locate the assailant.
Meanwhile, about two hours later a 21-year-old man allegedly assaulted a security guard at Dunedin Hospital.
He was arrested and charged, Snr Sgt Bond said.