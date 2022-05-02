Monday, 2 May 2022

Skateboard used in attack on central city store manager

    By Oscar Francis
    Police are trying to find a person who attacked a convenience store manager with a skateboard in central Dunedin at the weekend.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a manager at Night 'n Day Octagon was assaulted by an unknown male about 2.15am on Saturday.

    The victim was hit with a skateboard four or five times.

    Police had obtained CCTV footage and were working to locate the assailant.

    Meanwhile, about two hours later a 21-year-old man allegedly assaulted a security guard at Dunedin Hospital.

    He was arrested and charged, Snr Sgt Bond said.

