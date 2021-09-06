Monday, 6 September 2021

9.38 am

Sleeping motorist with missing tyre four times over limit: police

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A motorist found asleep behind the wheel after being spotted driving a car with a missing tyre was found to be more than four times the legal limit, Dunedin police say.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said officers were called to Arthur St at 6.40pm yesterday after multiple calls about a Mazda Atenza travelling along the street missing a tyre.

    The vehicle came to a stop, resting against another car in Duncan St.

    The 33-year-old driver was found asleep at the wheel with the engine running.

    They recorded a breath alcohol level of 1151mcg.

    The car was a panel beater loan vehicle, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

