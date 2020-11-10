Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Something fishy about scrap metal man

    By Daisy Hudson
    He said he was looking for scrap metal, but a man acting suspiciously in Dunedin may have reeled in something more.

    Police are seeking information about a Maori man, wearing blue clothing and driving a silver Ford Ka, who was behaving suspiciously in Buskin Rd in Highcliff yesterday.

    Sergeant Ian Paulin said a woman returned home at 4.50pm yesterday and found the car parked by her front door.

    The driver said he was looking for scrap metal, and she asked him to leave.

    About an hour later, the woman realised some fishing equipment was missing from her home.

    The car was also seen at her neighbour's house.
     

