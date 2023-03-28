Speeding dad overtook cops with toddler in car

A man who overtook a police car at 150kmh near Mosgiel had his two-year-old son in the back seat.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man overtook an unmarked patrol car in the Henley area about 10.40am yesterday.

The 37-year-old man’s toddler was in the back seat while he was driving at 150km in a 100kmh zone.

‘‘The faster you go, the bigger the mess. You are putting yourself, your child and the other motorists in danger,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man's licence would be suspended for 28 days and an infringement notice had been issued.